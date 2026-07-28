‘Most isolated lighthouse’ in need of upgrades

A major revamp is being planned for a historic island lighthouse, 40 miles to the west of Orkney.

The Sule Skerry Lighthouse, completed in 1895, is showing “considerable signs of weathering.”

A planning application for repairs to the 88-foot structure has now been lodged with Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

The Northern Lighthouse Board is seeking permission to completely strip out the interior and repair parts of the 130-year-old building’s exterior.

Described as the “most isolated lighthouse in the British Isles”, the planning documents go into detail about the history of both Sule Skerry and how the beacon came to be build.

Both the island and the rocks of Stack Skerry “were known as a serious danger to shipping for centuries,” one report says.

“Orkney fishermen made a regular voyage there in the spring to collect the jetsam and spoils of ships wrecked in the winter storms,” the document continues.

Plans for a lighthouse on Sule Skerry were drawn up in 1891, designed by David and Charles Stevenson.

The building work for the tower began in May 1892 and into the next year. Work inside the lighthouse continued into 1894.

“Lighting was delayed for a further year due to arguments about the cost and type of the apparatus,” the planning report says.

“The lantern required was larger than any previously designed for a lighthouse service, using an arrangement of prisms invented by Charles Stevenson.”

Relief for the people manning the isolated outpost was provided monthly by the Pole Star, though harsh weather could lead to delays of as much as four weeks.

This was modernised in 1973, with fortnightly visits by helicopter instead.

Then major change came in December 1982 when the lighthouse was automated

“For 88 years the lighthouse has been constantly manned by three deputy keepers who each did a one-month tour of duty,” The Orcadian reported at the time.

“During that time they were separated from their families who occupied lighthouse buildings in the South End of Stromness.”

Now the category A listed building is showing its age. A survey in 2024 for the Northern Lighthouse Board recorded the dilapidation.

“The exterior of the lighthouse has been repainted and repaired many times over the years,” the planning report says.

“At present, it shows considerable signs of weathering, including rust stains, cracking, spalling of ironwork etc.”

Pipes to handle rain water are in a poor state, as is the “seriously degraded” railings around the cleaning path of the upper-level of the tower.

Various works are being proposed in the planning application to OIC. This includes “a complete internal strip out,” structural repairs to cracks, re-waterproofing.

The plans include new batteries, engine, fuel and water systems, and replacing a ladder on the exterior of the lighthouse.