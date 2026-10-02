Shetland postmaster set to take over at Kirkwall Post Office as it prepares to reopen

Kirkwall Post Office is to reopen on Tuesday at 1pm under a new temporary operator.

Experienced postmaster, Brian Smith, who owns Freefield Post Office in Lerwick, will take over at the helm.

Experienced Post Office staff, who have worked at other Post Office branches, have also been recruited to work at the newly reopened Junction Road branch.

The announcement ends the chequered reign of Universal Office Equipment, who shut the branch without warning on September 21.

The Post Office also confirmed that they were looking to relocate the branch from its current base.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We know how important a Post Office is to a community and especially for Kirkwall with its remote location.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that the temporary closure caused our customers.

“We know that this has placed a high burden on the nearest alternative branch at Papdale and we want to express our gratitude to the postmistress at Papdale and her staff for supporting people to access our vital products and services.

“We are pleased to able to announce that we are reopening Kirkwall Post Office at the existing location on a temporary basis. This will be provided by postmaster, Brian Smith, who is highly experienced at running a Post Office on a Scottish island.

“Over recent months, Post Office has been reviewing commercially sustainable opportunities that would better serve the local community and we are looking to move the branch. We will announce our plans as soon as we are able to.”

The same wide range of Post Office services as before will be available.

The opening hours will initially be Monday to Friday: 9am–5pm. This will be extended when extra staff are available to start at Kirkwall to Monday to Saturday: 9am–5.30pm.