Kirkwall Post Office closed until further notice

Kirkwall Post Office has been closed until further notice.

The reasons for the closure, which came into force this Monday afternoon, are as yet unclear.

A sign has been placed in the window of the Junction Road branch advising customers with parcels, currency or other items due for collection to contact Post Office directly.

The handwritten notice reads: “We are very sorry.

“UOE and Post Office have made the decision to close this branch until further notice.

“If you have parcels, currency, etc. to collect, please contact Post Office directly.”

Operation of the branch was taken over by Universal Office Equipment (UOE), last autumn, as part of franchising moves by Post Office nationwide.

The Orcadian has contacted Post Office and UOE for comment.