Crew of stricken fishing boat airlifted to safety after hitting rocks close to Orkney landmark

Seventeen crew members have been airlifted from a stricken fishing vessel which struck rocks off Hoy, it has been confirmed.

A multi-agency response team answered the early-morning Mayday call from the Spanish-owned, UK-flagged Genesis, which had gone aground close to the Old Man of Hoy, and was in need of immediate assistance.

This included the RNLI Stromness lifeboat, two HM Coastguard helicopters, coastguard rescue teams, a maritime aircraft from the Royal Air Force, and local vessels in the vicinity. NorthLink Ferries also launched a fast rescue boat from the passing Hamnavoe.

All 17 crew members were airlifted to safety and taken to Kirkwall where Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service were in attendance.

No injuries have been reported.

The HM Coastguard emergency towing vessel, Ievoli Black, is currently making its way to the scene.

The rescue scene as a HM Coastguard helicopter hovers overhead as the Stromness lifeboat stands by.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “Just after 6.30am on 1 October, HM Coastguard received a report that a fishing vessel with 17 people on board had gone aground at the Old Man of Hoy, Orkney Islands and was in need of immediate assistance.

“The vessel also issued a Mayday asking for assistance to evacuate the people on board. The RNLI lifeboat from Stromness was sent and the HM Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh and Stornoway and the Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope Coastguard Rescue Teams. Two other local vessels also responded as did a maritime patrol aircraft from the Royal Air Force.

“All 17 people were airlifted to safety by the helicopter from Stornoway and taken to Kirkwall. Police Scotland and Scottish Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

“The HM Coastguard Emergency Towing Vessel (ETV) has been dispatched and the HM Coastguard Counter Pollution team and other relevant authorities have been informed.

“There is no further information at this time.”