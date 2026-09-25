New Kirkwall care home ‘well worth the wait’

Residents, staff and family settle into Kirkjuvagr House as ‘once in a career’ construction project reaches completion

Bigger, brighter, calmer and comfier — Kirkwall care facility Kirkjuvagr House is already receiving rave reviews from residents, staff and family members just days since moving from St Rognvald House.

A day some four years in the making went smoother than could have ever been expected, with all residents moved into the 40-bed purpose-built care home in time to enjoy lunch on Wednesday.

“We were aiming to have all the residents here by one o’ clock, and we had everyone here by 11.30am,” said care home manager Kirstie Moar.

“So the move-in of residents went like a dream — it couldn’t have gone better.”

Residents and their families told The Orcadian how it has been easy to settle into the new home.

“It’s lovely,” said resident Sheila Thomson, a country lass at heart who reckons the only thing that Kirkjuvagr House is missing is a byre!

“I’m not one that likes high living, but it’s very comfortable.”

“Everything and everybody has just had a lift and feels happier.”



Grace Currie is pleased to call Kirkjuvagr House a “second home” and says it’s a joy to see her husband Duncan take in the comforts of a larger, brighter, calmer space. (Orkney Photographic)

Fellow resident Jean Flett spoke to the newspaper as she watched the big telly in one of the new home’s four sitting rooms.

“It’s just different from the old thing,” she said.

“We had a big sitting room there too, but we didn’t really sit in it.”

True enough, it seems, staff report that many of the residents who once would have kept very much to themselves are already enjoying the communal spaces.

“There were people speaking that never speak, people smiling that don’t make expressions often,”

“The excitement on moving day was amazing,” said social care worker Indie Paterson, who feels the new home is brighter, quieter and more comfortable for all.

“There were people speaking that never speak, people smiling that don’t make expressions often, people that are sitting and eating in the dining room that never would have come out of their room before — just because it’s a completely different atmosphere.”

Margaret Learmonth says that her husband John is one of those residents who has become keen to enjoy meals in among other residents since moving to the new home.

“It’s very much better,” she told the newspaper.

“It’s like chalk and cheese — it’s so lovely and bright and spacious. There’s so much more room in the corridors for wheelchairs.

“Everything and everybody has just had a lift and feels happier.”



Margaret Learmonth is pleased that her husband John, a rugby fan, has a view of the fields at Picky from the bedroom of his new home. (Orkney Photographic)

“I can’t thank the staff and everybody enough for getting us in here.”

John and his neighbour Duncan Currie are both lifelong rugby fans. Their rooms were picked out in consultation with their families for their views of the fields at Picky.

“It’s just absolutely amazing,” said Duncan’s wife Grace, who regards the care home as her own “second home”.

“It’s a big, big, big improvement.

“I can’t thank the staff and everybody enough for getting us in here — because it was a lot of work.”

The new home was designed in-house by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) and built for £14.4 million with local firm R. Clouston Ltd as the lead contractors.

“I think everybody is delighted with it.”

Andy Smith, managing director of R. Clouston Ltd, told the newspaper that it was a pleasure to see the four-year project reach completion.



Construction of Kirkjuvagr House was led by R. Clouston Ltd in a four-year project costing £14.4 million. (Orkney Photographic)

“It’s good to see the residents moving in and hearing from the families — I think everybody is delighted with it,” said Mr Smith, who is grateful for the efforts of all the sub-contractors, many of whom were also local firms, as well as his own team.

Describing the build as a “once in a career” level of project, Mr Smith believes it has shown off the construction skill available in Orkney.

“From those early stages to finish it’s been an Orkney run project from local contractors in Orkney, and it shows we can do job of a fair size and run it,” said the managing director, who said that as many as 50 pairs of hands were on site at peak construction.

“It really is a home, and all the families say that it’s well worth the wait.”

The result is a future-proofed care home, with the capacity for two more ten-bed wings to be added already factored into the building’s infrastructure.

More than that, it’s a place that residents can be proud to call home.



Care home manager Kirstie Moar says that move-in day “went like a dream” last Wednesday. (Orkney Photographic)

“It’s not a building that makes a care home, but it’s definitely had an impact on the atmosphere,” said manager Kirstie Moar.

“It’s just so calm and peaceful, and there’s so much space.

“We had some students up here recently, and one of them said to me ‘this isn’t a house, it’s a home’ — and that’s exactly what we want.

“It really is a home, and all the families say that it’s well worth the wait.”