Posted missing — Kirkwall’s main postal hub pushed to breaking point

On the front page of this week’s The Orcadian, we examine claims of staff tension, customer abuse and mismanagement, which has led to breaking point for Kirkwall’s main Post Office.

The fall out of the closure has led to a demand for answers from Post Office chiefs amid plans to relocate the branch to as yet unknown location.

Elsewhere, we speak to the woman who has just given birth to the first baby born in North Ronaldsay in 34 years.

And we also reveal that long-running calls for life-saving paediatric training at The Balfour to be delivered is finally set to materialise — two years after an expert made a host of recommendations.

Pick up an edition today as we look ahead to the Orkney Wedding Fayre as part of our special advertising feature containing all you need to plan your wedding and special event, including catering, photography, hair and stationary.

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