St Ola ploughman wins bronze on Scotland debut

An Orkney ploughman has finished inside the top three of his class while competing for Scotland.

George Miller, from St Ola, represented his country at the Six Nations Ploughing Championship in County Offaly, Ireland.

George was competing in the vintage mounted class with his Massey Ferguson 35 tractor and a Ransomes TS54 plough.

The 57-year-old finished third on his debut outing for Scotland, returning home with a bronze medal, after the Thursday competition.