Historic Orkney lorry roars into life for first time in 51 years

Rare piece of transport history set to be showcased as part of vintage rally display on Kirkwall firm

A vintage lorry that stood stationary in a wartime hut has seen the light of day for the first time in over 50 years.

The Albion Claymore lorry was built in 1951 and used up to around 1974 by John Jolly, coal merchant, delivering fuel in and around Kirkwall.

It was then bought by Hoy farmer David Spence, where it was used by Seamud, a company involved in the construction of the oil terminal in Flotta.

From 1975, the lorry was parked in a wartime Nissen hut without any doors where it lay undisturbed for the next 51 years.

The Albion lorry sees daylight for the first time since 1975.

That was until a crack team of four vintage enthusiasts finally rescued the remarkably preserved vehicle from its five-decade home.

Within 24 hours of the vintage vehicle finally seeing the light of day, the engine was running.

William Shearer and his uncle Michael Shearer, and Stevie and Raymond Ross were the four members of Orkney Vintage Club who rescued the lorry from the shed at Rysa Farm on the east coast of Hoy.

He told The Orcadian that preserving this rare slice of Orkney’s commercial transport history was central to the mission to recover the vehicle.

They have been astonished by the condition of the lorry, with the steering and wheels free, and the tyres taking air.

“We got it pulled out there on Monday, and within 24 hours Stevie Ross had the lorry running,” said Mr Shearer.

“We didn’t even take the spark plugs out — it was a case of getting the engine unstuck, fresh fuel, a good battery, and it’s even charging. The coil on it even keeps a spark going to the plug leads.”

The lorry still retains its Orkney BS number plate and now plans are under way to display the vehicle.

With so little of Orkney’s commercial transport history left, the Albion Claymore will be a rare survivor.

The plan is to sympathetically and modestly restore the vehicle in preparation for its display at the Vintage Rally next year, as part of a John Jolly exhibition.

Mr Shearer is now appealing for anyone with any information, photographs or any other memorabilia relating to John Jolly coal merchants to get in touch.

He expressed his gratitude to the Spence family of Rysa Farm and the crew of mv Thorsvoe.

Read more in The Orcadian next week.