Competition heats up for Orkney Master Chef

The knives are out as four of Orkney’s finest amateur chefs whip up a storm at the Orkney Theatre.

Orkney Master Chef returns this Friday night, putting the culinary skills of competitors to the test as they vie for the coveted trophy.

The event was last staged in its amateur form in 2019, with the most recent edition being a professional version in 2023.

The hotly anticipated contest will feature Monik Mistry, Richard Smith, Paolo Cherubini and Roger Hall.

Their skills at the hob will be under the watchful eye of Irish celebrity chef, Paul Rankin, who is set to help judge the event.

He will be joined on the panel by Orkney Food and Drink chairman Collin van Schayk, and previous Orkney Master Chef winner, Gary Nicolson.

Four face off for trophy Orkney Master Chef returns to its original format, this year, as four amateurs show of their culinary chops. Competing for the trophy are… Monik Mistry from Kirkwall, who works as duty manager and mixologist at the Ayre Hotel. Paolo Cherubini from Kirkwall, a research associate at Heriot-Watt University.

Richard Smith, from Kirkwall, a community learning and development worker, and owner of Orkney Designer Vintage.

Roger Hall, from Kirkwall, owner of The Orkney Roastery.

Mr Rankin said: “Orkney is famed for the quality of its produce the world over, so I’m very much looking forward to seeing how these keen amateur chefs use local ingredients in their dishes.

“I’m sure the standards will be very high, and I’ll certainly be expecting them to bring their A-game on the night, but we’ll also be making sure it’s a fun experience for everyone involved.

“I can’t wait to come up to Orkney to share in what promises to be a fabulous event and see a bit of these beautiful islands.”

The competition winner will receive the coveted Orkney Amateur Master Chef trophy.

The event is being sponsored by NorthLink Ferries, Highland Park and Huws Gray, with Orkney Builders (Contractors) Ltd kindly installing the competition set in the Orkney Theatre free of charge.

Kerry Leask, project manager for Orkney Food and Drink, said: “We last staged the amateur Master Chef event in 2019 and it was a great success, so we’re excited to be bringing it back in 2026.

“It’s always a fun night for everyone involved and a great spectacle for the audience in the theatre.

“We’re delighted to have secured the services of Paul Rankin as a judge as he’s a terrific personality, in addition to being an outstanding chef. It’s also great to have former winner Gary back as a judge, along with our esteemed chair, Collin. And a big thanks to all our generous sponsors to their support, too.”

Limited tickets are still available for the event on Eventbrite.

Ticket holders will also get access to a special reception on the night, with canapes from Orkney Street Food (Beiting & Brew), drinks, producer stalls and a bar service.