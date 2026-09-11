Dancing Donna makes a difference

Orkney is making an impact on the BBC Scotland Make A Difference Awards shortlist, as a dance and fitness instructor is recognised for her efforts in the community.

Donna Cuthbertson was “gobsmacked” to be named a finalist in the awards. The shortlist also features star charity fundraiser Gregor Corse.

Donna has been nominated for The Active Award for her efforts to tackle loneliness and isolation and improve the wellbeing of the folk who attend her Orkney Dance and Fitness sessions.

“To be recognised in this amazing category — in this amazing award, why they do it and the purpose behind it, is really humbling,” she told The Orcadian.

“It just makes you really proud of how much the community has supported me since I started everything.”

Donna runs dance and fitness classes both in person and online, and travels all across Orkney to teach.

The aim is for her classes to be as accessible as possible.

“We are a not-for-profit social enterprise and one of the first things in our constitution is getting people moving and using that movement and exercise to live a better life, live a longer life, and be more independent for longer,” she explained.

“The second part of our constitution is to reduce social isolation and improve mental wellbeing.

“It’s proven that exercise releases endorphins, so that can improve mental wellbeing.

“These things underpin everything that I do, and they are why Orkney Dance and Fitness was created, and I believe that’s why it has been so successful.

“We’ve just gone on to grow and grow.”

Orkney Dance and Fitness has gained a lot of attention for its work with older people, folk living with Parkinson’s as well as its annual inclusive Danceathon.

“Literally, I do a bit of everything,” said Donna.

“I’m very aware that I’ve got one pair of hands and I’m very busy, but I’m described as a social entrepreneur.

“I can see gaps everywhere, where people are isolated and they’re lonely and they need a service, and I see that because I was a link worker beforehand.

“I still work with two link workers, Lindsay and Erica, because we’re socially prescribing all the time — or signposting people.

“We try to fill some gaps, because we’re in a rural area. For example, this morning, I was in a meeting with the Westray wellbeing officer and the Eday wellbeing officer. So we have rural island membership, not just rural Mainland.

“We reach Hoy, we’ve got classes in Shapinsay, Westray, and now Eday.

“Every class has different demographics, so it’s really dependent on the area, but I do specialise personally with older adults, chair exercise, falls prevention, and I also specialise and have been doing more studies recently into midlife and beyond for women.”

Donna’s efforts have been recognised nationally as part of a series of broadcasts for the Make A Difference Awards on BBC Radio Scotland.

This Sunday, Scotland’s 32 finalists will find out who has won each of the categories in an event hosted by BBC Radio Scotland’s Grant Stott and Laura Maciver.

Also in the running for a prize is Gregor Corse, who raised £67,000 for Inclusive Orkney earlier this year. He has been shortlisted for the Young Hero Award.