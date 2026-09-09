Michael Ross speaks on new appeal bid in this week’s The Orcadian

Michael Ross has said it is “great news” that a full review is to be launched into his murder conviction.

In this week’s edition of The Orcadian the man jailed for the 1994 Kirkwall killing speaks on his new bid for an appeal.

Also on the front page of the newspaper, online now and in shops this afternoon, North Isles councillor Stephen Clackson has rejected calls to stand down.

This came after residents accused him of misrepresenting their island with his concerns over LGBT inclusive eduction.

A multi-coloured “No to Clackson” banner has been displayed in Sanday, while other islanders have told The Orcadian there is growing anger over comments made in this newspaper.

We take a look into exciting events and new developments happening within Orkney’s vibrant food and drink sector in an eight-page pull-out feature.

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