Emergency response teams race to stricken vessel off Hoy

A fishing boat has run aground off the west coast of Hoy.

The RNLI Stromness lifeboat and two coastguard helicopters raced to the aid of longliner Genesis, which appears to have struck rocks close to the Old Man of Hoy.

A fast rescue boat from passing NorthLink Ferries vessel Hamnavoe was also deployed.

The Orcadian has also sought to verify reports that crew members were airlifted from the stricken vessel.

It is not known at this time if there have been any casualities.

The latest vessel tracking site show that the Hamnavoe has returned to her normal passage to Scrabster, while the lifeboat is returning to port. One coastguard helicopter landed at Kirkwall Airport, while another returned to Shetland.

The Orcadian has asked HM Coastguard and RNLI for more information and comment.