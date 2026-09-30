‘Orkney must start looking at fixed links’

“Proper” consideration must be given to fixed links in Orkney, according to Liam McArthur MSP.

As Shetland’s tunnel ambitions take a step forward, this week’s edition of The Orcadian features a special report looking at where this leaves the future of travel in Orkney.

Elsewhere in the newspaper, online now and in shops this afternoon, Post Office customers could face a 70-mile round trip to renew their passport.

This is the plight of residents wishing to use the in-branch service, after the shock shutdown of Kirkwall’s main branch last week.

In The Peedie Orcadian, we reveal the secrets of skeleton that was discovered five years ago in Sandwick.

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