‘Orkney must start looking at fixed links’
“Proper” consideration must be given to fixed links in Orkney, according to Liam McArthur MSP.
As Shetland’s tunnel ambitions take a step forward, this week’s edition of The Orcadian features a special report looking at where this leaves the future of travel in Orkney.
Elsewhere in the newspaper, online now and in shops this afternoon, Post Office customers could face a 70-mile round trip to renew their passport.
This is the plight of residents wishing to use the in-branch service, after the shock shutdown of Kirkwall’s main branch last week.
In The Peedie Orcadian, we reveal the secrets of skeleton that was discovered five years ago in Sandwick.
More inside:
- ‘Strong opposition’ to Stenness traffic calming measures.
- EXCLUSIVE: Probe to find missing files from Kirkwall killing.
- Kirkwall community group weeds out street vegetation.
- Orkney farming trio in line for industry awards.
- Stromness powerlifter raises the bar with Commonwealth gold.
- New whiskies launched by Highland Park.
- Man convicted of sexual assault in Stromness lane.
- Kirkwall BID announces events for autumn and winter.
- ‘Gold-standard’ accolade for top gin.
- ROAR Loud ‘n’ Live to rock sailing club.
- Roadworks to be delayed by tar plant breakdown.