Frustration over lack of progress for abattoir

Several Orkney Islands Councillors on Tuesday expressed frustration with the lack of progress on reinstating an abattoir in the county.

A move to reinforce the authority’s in-principle support for the scheme failed to get off the ground at Tuesday’s policy and resources committee.

Members instead agreed to await an update from the industry steering group which has been spearheading efforts to open a new facility.

The issue cropped up as the committee discussed moves to strengthen Orkney’s future food security and resilience.

North Isles councillor Mellissa Thomson believed the restoration of a local slaughterhouse would play a key part in this.

She said, several years ago, an OIC notice of motion expressed the chamber’s wholehearted support for the principle of replacing the abattoir at Hatston Industrial Estate in Kirkwall, which closed in 2018.

Councillor Thomson suggested this position should be re-asserted.

“I know there’s a lot of work going on in the background but I think this would be very welcome for the sector,” she said.

Councillor Lindsay Hall said restoring an abattoir in the county is important on a number of fronts.

He said it would save farmers and crofters the expense and inconvenience of having to take their stock south as well as improving animal welfare standards. He said it could also play a vital part in safeguarding food security.

“If there was a fuel shortage in future — and there may well be for one reason or another — the movement of animals could become impossible. That is why we need an abattoir,” Councillor Hall added.

“Four years ago, an abattoir was seen in this chamber as being a necessity, but still we don’t have one. The question I have is: are we getting on with it?”

Gareth Waterson, director of enterprise and sustainable regeneration, said council officers have recently been in contact with the steering group about alternatives to its original plan for a mobile facility.

He said: “We’re being as helpful as we can to support their efforts and I’m sure that would represent the sentiments of this chamber.”

Mr Waterson agreed that the current regime is “substantially sub-standard” for animal welfare.

He added: “The biggest stumbling block [for the steering group] has been cost. It’s been beyond the group that have been looking at it.”

Councillor Hall interjected: “I just want to ask now whether we can have an in-principle decision to go forward with this.”

Head of legal and governance Gavin Mitchell said he would advise to wait for the latest report from the steering group before making a decision.

Councillor Gillian Skuse agreed: “It would be very difficult to make a decision of any kind before seeing the latest report.”

That was endorsed by the committee.

Councillor Janette Park, who is a member of the steering group, said it has ruled out the re-use of the former site at Hatston.

“It’s not currently being looked at,” she said.

“It’s far too big when we’re looking at feeding the local population.”

The committee meanwhile agreed to press ahead with plans to set up a working group to explore local initiatives which can be taken to strengthen food resilience and security.

A total of £50,000, drawn from council reserves, has been allocated to support its work.

Members appointed to the group were: Councillors Park, Jean Stevenson, James Moar and Rachael King.