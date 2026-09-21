Kirkwall Post Office relocation plans emerge amid sudden closure

Kirkwall Post Office is to move to a new location in future, it has emerged, amid confirmation of its closure until further notice.

“Staffing difficulties” have resulted in the Junction Road branch suddenly closing its doors.

In a statement, this Monday evening Post Office have confirmed that there is currently no date set for its reopening.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “Kirkwall Post Office is experiencing staffing difficulties.

“Regrettably, the branch has had to temporarily close.

“We do not have a re-opening date at this stage. We are currently making alternative arrangements for parcels currently inside the branch to be collected by the relevant courier companies

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this unplanned closure. In the interim an alternative branch includes Papdale and Balfour.

“In the longer term, there are plans to modernise the branch at a new location, and we expect to be able to share further details later this year.”