North Isles broadband ‘interruption’ for cable repair

Broadband in the North Isles is to be interrupted as repairs to a cable get underway tomorrow.

The 12-hour period of disruption is planned, after a “vulnerable” section of the subsea cable between Evie and Westray was found by BT Group.

The company has said it will carry out “preventative maintenance” overnight on Tuesday, September 29.

Eday, Sanday, Stronsay, North Ronaldsay, Papa Westray and Westray are all set to be impacted by the broadband disruption.

A BT Group spokeswoman said: “While BT and EE mobile services are expected to remain available, the work requires a planned 12-hour interruption to broadband services from 10pm to 10am.

“We are giving customers and local stakeholders advanced notice and apologise for the disruption this will cause”.

The work follows a review of subsea infrastructure with Openreach ahead of the autumn and winter period.

BT says that carrying out this work now is intended to reduce the risk of more serious and longer unplanned disruption during winter.