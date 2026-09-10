Call renewed for Orkney point-of-entry levy

Orkney should be able to collect a levy from tourists as they enter the county, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has been told.

The point was reiterated, on Wednesday, by Orkney MSP Liam McArthur, as he called on Jenny Gilruth to ensure that the option of a point-of-entry levy will be made available to island local authorities as part of the government’s work to take forward the findings of its cruise ship levy consultation.

The government published the findings of its cruise ship levy consultation earlier this year, which explored the option of a point-of-entry levy for island councils.

The Deputy First Minister has agreed to engage with Mr McArthur further on the matter.

Mr McArthur said: “The existing visitor levy on overnight accommodation simply doesn’t reflect the realities of the visitor economy in island communities like Orkney, where cruise ship passengers and motorhomes make up a significant proportion of local tourism.

“I know from my own engagement with local tourism representatives, the council and other stakeholders that there are serious concerns about the disproportionate burden the current visitor levy would place on small businesses and accommodation providers. The option of a point of entry levy would provide a fairer, simpler and more effective solution.

“I welcome the Deputy First Minister’s willingness to engage on this matter, and I will continue to reinforce the importance of making sure a point-of-entry levy is included in any work to take forward the findings of the government’s consultation.