Stronsay project shortlisted by Scots Language Awards

An Orkney language project is among the 49 nominees for the Scots Language Awards.

The Stronsay Heritage Audio Project is nominated for Community Project of the Year, for its work championing Orcadian voices.

Residents were recorded sharing memories, stories and knowledge linked to items in the heritage collection, giving visitors the chance to hear more about where they came from, how they were used and what they meant to island life.

The Young Islanders Network worked closely with the Stronsay Heritage Group to bring the project to life.

The work brought generations together and has ensured the stories behind Stronsay’s collection are heard in their mother tongue, as well as seen.

The eighth edition of the Scots Language Awards will take place at Dundee’s Discovery Point on Saturday, September 19.

The public able to vote for their winners until this Friday, September 11.