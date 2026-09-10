Tomb of the Eagles celebrates a year under community ownership

The trust running the Tomb of the Eagles has marked a year since the historic site came into community ownership.

The South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust (SRBDT) purchased the land on which the Neolithic chambered cairn, nearby Bronze Age site and visitor centre are located on September 1, last year.

It is understood that the South Ronaldsay and Burray community is the only one in Scotland to have acquired a scheduled ancient monument for asset management purposes under the Scottish Land Fund.

Steve Sankey, lead director for the SRBDT with responsibility for the Tomb of the Eagles said: “We’re delighted to have acquired this asset for our local communities exactly one year ago.

“Everything has gone so quickly, it’s all been a bit of a blur really, but I’d like to pay tribute and thank the dedicated team of committee members, board directors, staff, volunteers and funders that made this project happen.

“I can say with confidence that the project not only has a strong and stable financial base for the future but is also surrounded by goodwill from all manner of directions, such that it is a pleasure to volunteer there and enjoy the sheer delight of visitors and locals alike as they witness for themselves the magic of the place.”

Staff, volunteers and the previous owners of the Tomb of the Eagles celebrated its grand reopening in May. From the left: Joe Horrocks, Cory Barker, Hugh Pyper, Erin Vance, Kathleen MacLeod, Freda Norquay , Steve Sankey, Wanda Gorzkowska, Gill Swash, and Cat Martin-Lennie.

Cat Martin-Lennie, the heritage manager for the site added: “We’ve had a busy and interesting year full of learning, challenges and laughter, and it has been a privilege to manage and develop such a special site.

“We’ve got great plans for the future, including plans to build a replica tomb on site next to the Visitor Centre, which we feel will not only add to the general visitor interest on the site and improve accessibility, but will also help to protect the sustainability of the tomb itself.

“We also have plans to go out into the community this winter, starting with school visits.

“A big highlight for me was our Welcome Day in May, where we had the chance to celebrate our reopening and thank our community for their support.

“We’re going to enjoy our anniversary, but we’re very definitely looking forwards, and planning what to do next!”