New speed cuts get green light from councillors

Speed cuts are in line to be implemented on four stretches of country roads in Orkney.

Orkney Islands Council officials are to draw up draft traffic orders after the green light was given at Tuesday’s meeting of the enterprise and infrastructure committee.

The drafts orders will then go out to consultation, before any changes are implemented.

It is proposed to cut from 40 to 30 miles per hour the limits on the B9069 at Lady Village on Sanday; the A961 at St Margaret’s Hope; the A965 through Stenness village; and the A966 at Evie School, Evie.

The latter scheme could be put on hold after community representatives have expressed a desire to see a further extension of the limit.

Councillor Rachael King said the profile of the road leading out from the school has changed due to the relocation of the village store.

Councillor Owen Tierney said there are also plans for a development at Barnhouse on the outskirts of the village. This, he said, would add to the volume of traffic.

Infrastructure and organisational development director Lorna Richardson said considering this additional section would be subject to a different traffic order as it currently has a 60mph limit and is not considered to be in a built-up area.

She believed the best option would be to apply for two traffic orders — one covering Evie and one the other three schemes.

In the event that only the former received representations, it would mean the others could go ahead.

Councillor Leslie Manson welcomed the reduced speed limits which have been introduced in Orkney over the past few years. He said this had improved these stretches for walkers and cyclists.

Councillor Manson said it would be good to carry out surveys to see if these groups felt safer.

If this were the case, he said it would help justify the case made by supporters of the measures.

Grounds and roads service manager Matthew Wylie said the latest speed cuts are recommended to improve safety for all road users.

The four schemes are needed, he said, to help traffic “transition” between rural and urban roads and to slow vehicles in areas where there are likely to be more pedestrians.

All the proposals had been worked up following requests from local people.

Mr Wylie said that because the infrastructure is already in place for the existing 40mph speed limits, the cost of the work is expected to be less than £5,000 to put up signs.

It would come out of the £53,000 which OIC received in 2026/27 from Transport Scotland in 2026/27 to carry our road safety improvements.

Questioned by Councillor Manson about the confusion drivers can experience when three different limits are applied on a short stretch of road, Mr Wylie said this is acknowledged and efforts will be made to make the signposting of limits more straightforward.

Councillor Gillian Skuse said: “I’m delighted to see more speed limits being introduced in Orkney.”