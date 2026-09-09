Toll of LGBT education debate laid bare inside council chamber

A fraught and at times contentious council meeting this morning laid bare the emotional toll of the debate over LGBT inclusive education in Orkney.

One councillor revealed he had referred emails sent to him to Police Scotland.

North Isles councillor Stephen Clackson said he had never known such an atmosphere of “intimidation and toxicity”, while another councillor spoke of seeing long-time colleagues “in tears” as emotions ran high.

A teaching representative also raised concerns on the impact the divisive issue was having on the mental health and wellbeing of members of the profession.

Orkney Islands Council’s education, communities and housing committee met this morning to discuss the framework in which lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender themes are embedded into existing school subjects.

The initiative follows national guidance introduced by Scottish ministers to address prejudice-based bullying and promote equality.

The planned roll-out has the backing of two of the largest teaching unions in Orkney, the EIS and UNISON.

The report in front of councillors was for noting only — there was no recommendations or voting.

The implementation of LGBT inclusive education has proved highly controversial, with concerns being raised on how the material will be introduced across different age groups and subjects.

In the council chamber on Wednesday morning was several members of the public, who twice had to be asked to remain quiet by committee chairwoman Councillor Gwenda Shearer.

Speaking in the chamber, Councillor Clackson, who has voiced concerns about aspects of the roll-out in recent weeks, said he had “been on the receiving end of intimidation and toxicity”.

Councillor Clackson, who has faced calls for his resignation from some in his home island of Sanday, said he had referred a number of emails he had received to Police Scotland.

Kirkwall East councillor David Dawson, who has also publicly raised concerns, said he too had received messages both criticising and supporting his position.

He rejected the characterisation of opponents to the implementation as “right-wing bigots”, saying they included “concerned parents and grandparents”.

As the item drew to a close, a number of those present voiced their support for the inclusive education plans and for the work of council education staff.

Teaching representative Jo Hill said he was very upset to hear what elected members had been put through.

He also raised concerns about the mental health and wellbeing of teaching staff, given the highly charged nature of the debate in the press and on social media.

Kirkwall East councillor John Ross Scott, who spoke in favour of the plans, said he had seen long-time colleagues “in tears” over recent weeks.

The committee ultimately agreed to note the plan, with the roadmap now being developed and rolled out.

Councillor Dawson did not support noting the plan and said he was concerned the move could leave the council open to future legal action.