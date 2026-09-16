Plans unveiled for the future of Orkney’s ancient sites

A dedicated orientation centre, walking and cycling routes, extensive parking and toilets could finally arrive at Orkney’s most famous archaeological sites, as part of a £10 million funding bid.

Next week the community will get its first look at the proposals for the Orkney World Heritage Site programme — a joint effort by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) and Historic Environment Scotland.

In this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon, we take a look at the plans, which could involve a 122-acre plot of land in Stenness bought by OIC earlier this year.

Elsewhere in the newspaper, we reveal that more money has been provided for the efforts to eradicated stoats, after the invasive species spread to Rousay.

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