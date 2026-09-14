Polycrub opening marks next phase in Stenness project

The opening of a Polycrub in Stenness is the next major milestone in a project to revamp an area for residents to enjoy.

The official ceremony to mark the opening of the indoor gardening space was held on Saturday, September 12, during the parish’s fun day.

This is the third phase of the Stenness Outdoor Community Space project, which began with the transformation of the playpark in phases one and two, completed in autumn 2025.

Next, the organisers will explore options including a seven-a-side pitch, loop path, additional sheltered spaces, and play equipment.

What started with a small group of motivated residents determined to improve local facilities has grown into a shining example of what community action can achieve.

To date, residents have raised an extraordinary E200,000 through grants and fundraising, including over £55,000 from fundraising alone.

The Polycrub phase was supported by the Orkney’s Islands Council’s Crown Estate Community Led Development Fund, The Orkney Fund, and the group’s own fundraising efforts.

Their dedication has turned ideas into reality, creating a space that is already enhancing daily life in Stenness.

The ambition remains the same — to create a community space where people of all ages and all stages of life can come to play, learn, socialise and participate in the outdoor environment.

Raema Lyon, chairwoman of the Stenness Community Association said: “This project shows the strength of our community when we work together.

“The Polycrub adds to the sense of place we’re building here in Stenness, and it’s wonderful to see it open for folk to enjoy.

“We’re incredibly proud of what’s been achieved and excited for what comes next.”

The group gave a huge thank you to everyone involved, in particular the funders and Calvin Wilson Construction and Groundworks.

The Polycrub opening marks not just the completion of another phase, but a celebration of what Stenness can accomplish together.