Council leader gives birth to first child

Leader of Orkney Islands Council (OIC), Heather Woodbridge, has welcomed her first child, the local authority has announced.

She is the first female council leader in Scotland to have a baby while in office, having given birth to the child on Thursday evening.

OIC has released a statement in which Councillor Woodbridge and her husband Tim Ross expressed their gratitude to the staff at The Balfour for the care they received.

Councillor Woodbridge has now started a short period of maternity leave. During this time, the deputy leader of the authority, Councillor Sandy Cowie, will be covering her duties.

Councillor Cowie said: “I’ve worked with Heather for over six years. She’ll be a wonderful parent and we’re all very excited for her and Tim.

“She has a supportive group of colleagues in the chamber, and I look forward to working with them while I cover her duties.”

First elected to the North Isles ward of Orkney Islands Council in 2020, the 32-year-old became deputy leader in 2022.

Councillor Woodbridge became the youngest council leader in Scotland, succeeding James Stockan following his retirement in 2024.

The Orcadian would like to express its congratulations to Councillor Woodbridge and Tim on their new arrival.