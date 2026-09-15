‘Significant fuel stockpiling’ as new North Ronaldsay cable delayed

An electricity cable to North Ronaldsay will not be replaced this year, SSEN has announced.

A “significant fuel stockpiling” operation is underway, to keep the island powered over the winter.

The network operator said that “several practical factors” meant the new link to Sanday won’t be installed this autumn.

A scheme is now being established to compensate residents who have been put at a financial loss as a result of the months of disruption.

It was in February that a fault developed, with residents then relying on diesel generated power.

In April, Scottish and Southern Energy Networks confirmed that repairing the connection was not feasible.

Surveys have since been carried out as part of the design work on the new cable route.

On Tuesday, an SSEN spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed that it’s not going to be feasible to install the cable this autumn, but this is due to several practical factors.

“Prior to submitting the necessary licence applications, we had to fulfil a number of criteria to demonstrate we’d addressed a wide, diverse range of factors.

“These included onshore environmental sensitivities, nesting birds, and designated sites relating to seals.

“These necessary processes took longer than initially expected. There are also listed building consent requirements in relation to The Dyke.

“Inclement weather caused delays to the collection of critical survey data, and a pessimistic weather outlook, factoring in the El Niño forecast, has further reduced the prospect of a successful installation this autumn.”

The network provider said that supplies to North Ronaldsay “remain secure,” with two forms of back-up generation in the island.

SSEN added it is putting in place further contingencies for the winter.

“We’re aware there can be logistical challenges in getting people and cargo to the community over the winter by sea, so a significant fuel stockpiling operation is underway,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re also working with partners to secure alternative ways of getting to North Ronaldsay, if the ferry service is suspended for a prolonged duration.”