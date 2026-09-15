Public vote to name new NorthLink vessels

The public are being asked to help name two new vessels serving Orkney and Shetland.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited hopes to name its two new freight-flex vessels in the same theme as others operated by Serco NorthLink Ferries — an Orkney or Shetland-inspired moniker beginning with “H”.

The new vessels will provide the routes with additional freight capacity and efficiency for quicker crossings, as well as improved flexibility to accommodate up to 200 passengers during peak travel times.

CMAL and Serco NorthLink Ferries have produced a shortlist of names inspired by Shetland and Orkney’s scenic landscapes and Nordic roots for voters to choose from. The two most popular names will be given to the new vessels replacing mv Helliar and mv Hildasay.

The shortlisted names are:

Shetland-inspired names

Hascosay — a small remote island lying between Yell and Fetlar

Hebrista — a low-lying teardrop-shaped islet in the West Mainland of Shetland

Helliness — inspired by Holm of Helliness, a small uninhabited island off the east coast of Shetland

Heogland — an uninhabited drying islet at the southern entrance to the Bluemull Sound in Shetland

Hildasay — a battle island off the west coast of Shetland

Orkney-inspired names

Hakon — the name of an Old Norse earl who ruled the Earldom of Orkney

Helliar — inspired by “cave island”, a small uninhabited tidal island off the east coast of Orkney

Hestigeo — a ravine located in St Ola

Hunda — a small island in Scapa Flow, translated in Old Norse as “dog island”

Hundigar — a dry rock skerry located on the tidal island Birsay

Anyone with an interest in the new ferries for the Northern Isles can vote on cmal.scot/vote until Wednesday, September 30.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of CMAL, said: “The two new vessels for the Northern Isles will provide a welcome boost to the service’s overall efficiency and reliability, and choosing their names marks an important maritime tradition.

“With a strong list of names that tie into both Shetland and Orkney’s respective rich heritage, we encourage members of these island communities to get involved and have a say in what these vessels will be named.”

Stuart Garrett, managing director at Serco NorthLink Ferries, said: “Once in service, these vessels will provide additional flexibility and capacity, helping to support resilience across the Northern Isles network for years to come.

“The opportunity for communities and customers to help choose their names is a great way for people to be part of that journey, and we look forward to seeing which names prove most popular.”