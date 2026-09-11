New era sought for top hotel

Focus on Business: Why it is time to say goodbye for the owners of the Merkister Hotel after more than 40 years

One of Orkney’s most celebrated hotels is looking for new owners to continue the hotel’s legacy as a multi-award-winning business in the heart of the West Mainland.

Originally bought by Elma and Angus MacDonald in 1984, the Merkister Hotel quickly became the heart and soul of the family, with their children Lorna Munson and Jacquie Smith eventually also moving up to join the business.

Overlooking the Harray loch, the property enjoys stunning views of the area, as well as prime fishing and wildlife, a strong community and is located only minutes away from some of Orkney’s most famous archaeological sites.

The hotel is up for sale for offers over £950,000 through K. Allan Properties and boasts 16 en-suite bedrooms and a 60-cover restaurant with loch views.

The hotel has been incredibly well maintained, with a new roof, electrics and constant maintenance, so that any new prospective owner will have the best start possible with their new venture.

The latest improvements are new dining room chairs, bespoke oak wardrobes and a new state-of-the-art oven which is being installed at the end of this season.

The hotel prides itself on the high quality of the produce it provides.

There is also potential to expand the business, as the hotel is often fully booked and demand is far exceeding the current size of the hotel.

Lorna, one of the partners of the hotel, explained: “If we were 30 years younger and keeping the place we would build another few suites, we would extend the restaurant out, we would extend the bar out.

“There is huge potential still for anybody that wants to expand. Or it is a great opportunity for somebody that just wants to come in and run it as is.”

Although the decision to sell the hotel had already been made, the tragic passing of Jacquie in March has quickened the desire to see the hotel move into new hands.

Jacquie was known for her caring attitude and passion for the hotel. She helped not just the business flourish, but the people in it too.

“Jacquie’s weddings were legendary,” Lorna recalled.

“They were renowned — they really were. From small ones with tables of 20 in a square shape in the dining room, to 100 people and the place rocking.”

Jacquie was involved in every aspect of the business, but the kitchen was where she thrived.

Lorna and Elma were quick to explain that the success of the kitchen was a massive part of Jacquie’s legacy, though her presence is missed in all areas of the business.

Elma, Jacquie’s mother, explained: “We don’t want to do it without her.”

“We really cannot do it without her,” Lorna told The Orcadian.

“That’s being truthful. My mum’s 87, I want to be able to spend my time with my mum. So, at the moment, the hotel is for sale because I have lost my sister.”

For Elma and Lorna, their hope is that a family would take the hotel on, so the hotel and Jacquie’s legacy can be continued on for generations to come.

Overlooking the Harray loch, the property enjoys stunning views of the area, as well as prime fishing and wildlife.

Lorna said: “I would hope for it to be an even bigger and better success than what it is at the moment and it easily could be with the right people.

“We want to see it still being a success. We want to see it be still part of the community.”

The Merkister Hotel is known for its support of the local community, sponsoring local events and organisations, and providing Community Christmas meals to those in the local area who are spending Christmas alone.

The kindness of the family is reflected in the business ethos, which has helped build an incredibly loyal customer base, with around 70 repeat clientele returning to the hotel year after year.

The hotel prides itself on the high quality of the produce it provides.

“It is all local produce,” Lorna confirmed, “we 100 per cent support local suppliers for everything.

“You won’t find any ice cream in our freezers apart from Orkney Ice Cream or any butter. And of course it’s a pricier price tag but it is the best.

“Orkney has the best produce that you can buy, so why would you buy elsewhere just to charge a couple of pounds less for your roast dinner?”

When the hotel sells it will be a huge transition for the community, but Elma and Lorna hope that it will continue to grow and flourish under new ownership.

Elma explained: “We have had a very fulfilling life here and a good life, and a happy life.”

Lorna said that for the new owners, they will find running the hotel to be as rewarding as they have.

Lorna added: “Just somebody that would come in and continue on the legacy — this could be their legacy this time and hopefully make it as big a success.”