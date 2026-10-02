Orkney ferry operator wins big at National Transport Awards

A family-run Orkney company has scooped a prestigious accolade at a UK-wide industry awards ceremony.

Pentland Ferries, which connects Orkney with the Scottish mainland, has been named Ferry Operator of the Year at the National Transport Awards.

The award recognises excellence in service delivery, reliability, customer experience and innovation.

It is 25 years since Andrew Banks launched the service between St Margaret’s Hope and Gills Bay in Caithness.

A bold entrepreneurial move a quarter of a century ago, Mr Banks’ vision has come to fruition, with the company carrying millions of passengers and vehicles across the Pentland Firth.

This latest award is a testament to their success and managing director Helen Inkster, and company directors and members of the Banks family were on hand to collect the award at the ceremony in London on Thursday night.

Ms Inkster said: “The award is testament to the dedication of the Banks family and wider team, all of whom work very hard to provide a safe, reliable and welcoming service to the travelling public.

“It is very rewarding to see both our people and our approach to ferry services recognised at a national level.”

Three vessels have plied the St Margaret’s Hope-Gills Bay route since the service launched in May, 2001.

Pentalina B operated the service until the arrival of the new-build catamaran mv Pentalina in 2009 proved transformational for the business.

In late 2019, a newer, bigger and more fuel efficient catamaran arrived in Orkney at a cost of £15 million, mv Alfred.

In 2023, the vessel was chartered by CalMac and it remains on the West coast after repeated extensions, the latest of which will see the vessel remain on the Troon-Brodick route until at least January 2027.

In winning the Ferry Operator of the Year Award, the company demonstrated a continued investment in affordable and reliable services, with strong operational performance and commitment to supporting the community.

The company has expanded its workforce, strengthened its financial position and increased passenger and vehicle numbers despite the challenging economic environment facing the transport sector.

Managing director Ms Inkster was nominated for the Woman of the Year Award.