Island project clinches £15k funding to transform neglected eyesore to inclusive green space

Land around a historic Shapinsay landmark is set to be revitalised and transformed into a community garden, after winning a national public vote.

Shapinsay Development Trust has secured a £15,000 grant to transform the neglected land around its historic Gas House into a flourishing area full of colour and vibrancy.

The money will be used to clear and level the site, then bring in planters, raised beds and benches, creating a green space where islanders can gather and grow flowers and food together.

The trust was one of four finalists in Certas Energy’s Community Bloom Fund, securing the five-figure grant with support from across Orkney and beyond.

Lisa-Marie Muir, community development officer at Shapinsay Development Trust, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have been awarded this fund.

“For a small community like ours, this will make a huge difference. We’re so grateful to Certas Energy for this opportunity and for supporting us to get this far.”

The Gas House was once used as the gas works to serve Balfour Village and Balfour Castle and remained operational until the 1920s.

The gasworks is in the form of a round tower with a corbelled parapet of red brick and carved stones.

The land around it, however, has been neglected for more than 20 years, and has been home to old tractors, cars and scrap metal, making it an eyesore in the village.

Lisa-Marie added: “It’s a beautiful building in a wonderful spot, but the land has been a bit of an embarrassment for people for a long time.

“To finally be able to make something of it, and to have a place we can take pride in again, will mean so much to everyone on the island.”

Winning the public vote shows the community is firmly behind these plans for the Gas House land, giving the trust the backing it needs to move ahead with purchasing the plot, which it hopes to do before Christmas.

Niki Holt, marketing director at Certas Energy, said: “This incredible community of just 300 people has shown what can be achieved when everyone works together.

“We’re delighted to congratulate the Trust and we can’t wait to see the Gas House land brought back to life.”

With far fewer residents than other competing projects, Shapinsay relied on support from far and wide to vote for this project. Islanders shared the campaign with family, friends and neighbours, and votes came in from right across the country.

Lisa-Marie said: “Everybody was so excited about the fact we were shortlisted, and because we’re such a small community, people really rallied together to get the votes.

“We’d like to thank everyone who voted for us, it’s heartwarming to see so many people get behind this exciting project, which will make such a difference for our residents.”

Lisa-Marie and her team hope to have the first planters ready for spring and plan to host an official opening for the whole community once the garden is finished.