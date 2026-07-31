Alzheimer’s fundraising relay raised £24k 

THE FINLI Group, which recently took over Orkney IFA, has come together to raise over £24,000 for Alzheimers UK and Alzheimers Scotland by doing a relay covering the miles between Orkney — the group’s most northerly office, and Arundel in the south of England.

Between all the offices, over 1,550 miles were covered, with the Orkney branch going well above their 327 mile target. The Finli Group, which has offices across the UK, pledged to make a donation to two Alzheimer’s charities — Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer Scotland — for every referral it receives and kicked off its relay fundraiser with a £10,000 donation generated from just two months’ worth of referrals, bringing the total raised across the company to £24,500 so far.

Rebecca Canning, financial planner at Finli’s Orkney branch, took part in the fundraiser alongside her colleagues, with the team each making the effort to get outside throughout June and walk a total of roughly 327 miles between them — this distance from the Orkney office to the Glasgow office, which is the next closest location in the relay.

Miss Canning said: “We were just doing our sort of usual walks — all of us are quite keen on walking, but we just made them longer, just did more of them, and just sort of made an effort that even if it’s raining off we’d go. We would go take the dog, take your partner, anything really. Lunchtimes around the Peedie Sea and all that kind of stuff. Just anything and everything. Every mile counted.”

Miss Canning was delighted that the Alzheimer’s charities had been selected.

“Alzheimer’s and related diseases are quite close to my heart,” Miss Canning said. “My family has been affected by Alzheimer’s, and vascular dementia, so I’ve not only seen but also felt the effects that it has, not just on the individual, but on the family as well.”

When speaking to clients and colleagues, it became clear how much Alzheimer’s affects us all, with everybody affected by Alzheimer’s in some shape or form.

The Finli group will be continuing to support these charities for the foreseeable, and anyone wishing to donate to the Orkney Offices efforts and do so at https://www.justgiving.com/team/finli-relay