Murray Scott’s Suffolk champion at the ‘Hope Show

It was a ‘Hope Show to remember for first time exhibitor, 16-year-old Murray Scott, whose Suffolk took the title of Champion of the Yard.

Twenty-two years after his father, Michael, last exhibited animals at the show, Murray completed a clean sweep, winning every section he entered.

The champion was a one-crop Suffolk, sired by Birness 007, from a home-bred ewe.

Murray also took home the reserve title with a Suffolk gimmer, as well as the Young Handler Cup.

“I’m just really happy, delighted,” he said moments after his sheep was crowned Champion of the Yard.

He wasn’t the only new champion on the day. Iain Laird won his first cattle championship with a 16-month-old steer.

The Limousin cross was bought in and had previously won the overwintering competition held by Caithness Young Farmers.

In the horse section, Toots Cromarty’s Just Nordski was judged the standout steed, while Molly Shearer’s five-year-old collie, Belle, retained the title of top dog.

Ashley Norquay triumphed in the poultry section once again, this year with a call drake, while Catherine Corse’s pygmy goat, Silky, won the goat section.

Show president David Scott said it had been a great day, with good numbers of entries and visitors.

He thanked the committee and everyone who helped make the show such a success.