Five-in-a-row for Dounby Show cattle champions

The Spences of Norton topped the Dounby Show cattle section for the fifth year in a row, winning with the same Charolais as 2025.

Heifer-in-calf Dounby Venus triumphed in the pure continental section before successfully defending her title as overall cattle champion.

In the sheep pens, a Blue Texel ewe lamb, Orkney Lady Gaga, from Bimbister Partnership was victorious.

The reserve ribbon went to a five-crop ewe from Sheena Coghill of Muce in Birsay.

Champion in the cross-bred section, the ewe was a Texel cross from a homebred Charolais ewe.

Top trotter at this year’s show was Shanbally Liberty, a ten-year-old Irish sports horse shown by Sharon Wylie of Swartland.

Reserve overall was four-year-old Shetland stallion, Unigarth Victor, exhibited by S. R., L. M. & A. K. Sinclair, Clumley, Sandwick.

Black Labrador Bayla was the top dog at Dounby. The five-year-old pooch was exhibited by Craig Hewison.

A seven-year-old Scottish Terrier named Robbie scooped up the reserve prize, belonging to D. & S. Marwick of Breck, Orphir, and shown by Martin Wishart.

Eight-year-old Lilly-Rose Tullock was the star of the goat section with her pygmy goat, Millie.

claimed was the champion title of Champion goat at Dounby show this year.

Lilly-Rose Tullock, who was the youngest exhibitor at only eight years of age, was extremely happy with the result.

The Reserve champion was five-month-old Arctic Astrid, belonging to Katrina Mainland.

A white call duck was top of the flock in the poultry. Exhibited by Holder Firth, this was one-year-old bird’s show debut.

The reserve overall poultry prize went to the brother of last year’s champion bird, an Orpington cockerel exhibited by Marisa Hutchison.