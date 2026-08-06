Five-in-a-row for Dounby Show cattle champions
The Spences of Norton topped the Dounby Show cattle section for the fifth year in a row, winning with the same Charolais as 2025.
Heifer-in-calf Dounby Venus triumphed in the pure continental section before successfully defending her title as overall cattle champion.
In the sheep pens, a Blue Texel ewe lamb, Orkney Lady Gaga, from Bimbister Partnership was victorious.
The reserve ribbon went to a five-crop ewe from Sheena Coghill of Muce in Birsay.
Champion in the cross-bred section, the ewe was a Texel cross from a homebred Charolais ewe.
Top trotter at this year’s show was Shanbally Liberty, a ten-year-old Irish sports horse shown by Sharon Wylie of Swartland.
Reserve overall was four-year-old Shetland stallion, Unigarth Victor, exhibited by S. R., L. M. & A. K. Sinclair, Clumley, Sandwick.
Black Labrador Bayla was the top dog at Dounby. The five-year-old pooch was exhibited by Craig Hewison.
A seven-year-old Scottish Terrier named Robbie scooped up the reserve prize, belonging to D. & S. Marwick of Breck, Orphir, and shown by Martin Wishart.
Eight-year-old Lilly-Rose Tullock was the star of the goat section with her pygmy goat, Millie.
claimed was the champion title of Champion goat at Dounby show this year.
Lilly-Rose Tullock, who was the youngest exhibitor at only eight years of age, was extremely happy with the result.
The Reserve champion was five-month-old Arctic Astrid, belonging to Katrina Mainland.
A white call duck was top of the flock in the poultry. Exhibited by Holder Firth, this was one-year-old bird’s show debut.
The reserve overall poultry prize went to the brother of last year’s champion bird, an Orpington cockerel exhibited by Marisa Hutchison.