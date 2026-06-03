In this week’s The Orcadian

Loganair has said it remains “committed to the isles” despite cuts to the Kirkwall service coming in to force later this month.

On the front page this week we report on concerns raised by Orkney’ MSP Liam McArthur that a dispute between the airline and Highland and Island Airports Limited is putting vital lifeline services in jeopardy.

Also on the front page we wish Orkney’s Junior Inter-County athletes all the best as they face their northern neighbours in the annual sporting event this weekend.

All this and much, much more inside — including this month’s The Peedie Orcadian that has been written exclusively by budding journalists at Stromness Academy.

Also in The Orcadian this week:

Commonwealth baton to come to Kirkwall

Could an OIC 122-acre purchase be the key to long term heritage plans?

Luxury international travel included council credit card bills.

How Orkney’s cruise industry is impacting the outer isles.

Tomb of the Eagles open day delights.

A preview of KGS’s Addams Family musical.

Orkney young farmer named best in the north.

Sanday Kirk mural revealed.

A full four page preview of the up coming 77th Junior Inter-County competition between Orkney and Shetland.

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian, available online now and in shops this afternoon.