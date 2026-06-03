JIC excitement builds in this week’s The Orcadian

This weekend’s Junior Inter-County takes centre stage in The Orcadian this week, with a four-page preview ahead of the multi-sport bonanza.

Orkney will be captained by swimmer Eve Wood and netballer and athlete Jenna Scott, who have been given the honour to lead the county into battle against Shetland across five sports and two days, which this year takes place in Orkney.

Also in The Orcadian this week:

— Loganair remain ‘committed to isles’ despite service cut

— OIC to review community windfarm benefit money

— Kirkwall to host Commonwealth Games King’s Baton Relay

— OIC purchase 122-acre land in Stenness

— Orkney lawyer takes top role at Law Society of Scotland

— One of Orkney’s smallest isles welcomes cruise liner influx

— Some routine road repairs to be cut as OIC grapples with budget

— Historic 100-year-old Gibson guitar restored in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian, available online now and in shops this afternoon.