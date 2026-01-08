Garden centre break-in follows spree of incidents

An overnight break-in at Wellpark Garden Centre is the fourth incident of this nature reported in Kirkwall, this week.

It is understood that police are working to establish whether there is any connection between the Wednesday night incident and other break-ins reported in the town in recent days.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.20am on Thursday, January 8, officers received a report of a break-in at a premises on Mill Street, Kirkwall.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Detectives have also been investigating break-ins at Ortak Jewellery on Garrison Road and Highland Park Distillery on Holm Road, as well as an attempted break-in at Papdale Primary School on Willow Road. These incidents took place between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

If you have any information that can help, you can contact officers via 101.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.