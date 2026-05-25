Hoy lighthouse cottages set to be raffled off for £5 per ticket

Would you rather win a holiday lets business in one of Scotland’s most dramatic coastal locations, or £200,000?

That might be a decision you might need to make, if you decide to enter a unique competition prize draw for an Orkney business.

After spending the past ten years developing and running Cantick Head Lighthouse Cottages, Royal Navy veterans Alan and Vicky Mackinnon have decided it is time to retire.

But rather than selling the business in the traditional way, they are launching a prize draw competition, offering someone the chance to win two former lighthouse keeper’s cottages, located on the southern-eastern tip of Walls.

And if the cottages don’t take your fancy, you can choose a £200,000 alternative.

The couple have decided to launch a prize draw that would not only allow them to retire but also offer somebody else the opportunity to win the lifestyle they themselves have been fortunate enough to experience since moving to Orkney from Portsmouth in 2017.

The prize draw will also raise money for four charities close to their hearts.

Alan said: “Cantick Head has been far more than a business to us. It has been our home, our lifestyle and a place where we have shared the beauty of Orkney with visitors from across the world.

“Moving here changed our lives completely and gave our two younger children an incredible childhood. When we started thinking about retirement, we realised we had the opportunity to create something positive that could also help support causes that mean a great deal to us.”

Four charities — Longhope RNLI, Longhope Lifeboat Museum, Sophie’s Legacy and The Scarlett Fund — are in line to benefit, with ten per cent of the proceeds from ticket sales to be shared out.

Alan continued: “It felt like a genuine win-win; giving somebody else the opportunity to experience this amazing place and lifestyle, whilst also raising money for charities we truly believe in.

“Whether the winner chooses to continue growing the business, create a family home or simply embrace a quieter pace of life, Cantick Head offers a truly rare opportunity in one of the UK’s most remarkable locations.”

First illuminated in 1858, Cantick Head Lighthouse was built to guide vessels navigating the challenging waters around Orkney and the Pentland Firth.

The two Victorian former lighthouse keeper’s cottages included within the prize draw were originally built to house the lighthouse keepers and their families, forming part of the historic station that has stood watch over these waters for more than 160 years.

Today, the lighthouse, which is not part of the prize, remains operational and continues to overlook one of the UK’s most dramatic coastal landscapes.

Whether the winner chooses to continue growing the business, create a family home or simply embrace a quieter pace of life, Cantick Head offers a truly rare opportunity in one of the UK’s most remarkable locations.

The business is supported by consistent five-star reviews, reflecting exceptional guest

experiences and strong repeat demand.

The prize draw also includes a wood-fired hut tub and sauna, gym/workshop space and website, booking platform and social media presence.

Listen to Alan and Vicky here.

The prize draw shall launch on June 1, with tickets sale closing on January 10, 2027. The lucky winner shall be revealed on January 11, 2027. Enter the draw here.