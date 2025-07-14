featured news

Eleven sports in action on day two of the Island Games

July 14, 2025 at 8:50 am

Day two of the Orkney Island Games sees a huge array of action across 11 sports.

Here is a breakdown of everything you can expect from Monday.

Archery

Aaron and Ian Brough, Jim Middlemas and Rikki Gutcher in the men’s recurve.

In the women’s recurve are Rosanna Copland, Anna Laird, Christine Rendall and Charlotte Savage.

The men’s compound team are Drew and Michael Leslie, Dale Henning and Stewart Stanger.

The women’s meanwhile have three: Helen Corsie, Ellen Smith and Alannah Thompson.

Athletics

Bobby Harcus and Ryan Coltherd will run in their 400m semi-finals.

David Grant and Craig Moar in 10,000m final at 5.10pm.

Thora Cant and Lucy Kenyon in javelin at 5.20pm.

Calum Elder and Rhys Robinson in shot putt at 5.30pm.

Sian Smith and Taylah Spence will run in the same 100m semi-final, while Connor Harcus will do the same in the men’s sprint.

Charlotte Hume and Emily McArthur will compete in the six-woman field for the 400m final, and Bobby Harcus will line up in the men.

Badminton

Orkney take on Isle of Wight at 9am and will then play another match in the afternoon as the team event concludes.

Cycling

Time trialists are in action this morning on a route around the West Mainland beginning in Finstown.

Alison Leitch, Anna Livsey, Claire Rendall, Olga Tierney, Kirsty Watson and Jo Donaldson are all named on the roster starting at 11am.

The men get the wheels in motion at 12.30pm, and representing Orkney will be Erik Bews, Roger Hall, Tom Lynch, Neil Moss and Chris Petrie.

Football

Orkney’s men’s team take to the field at 3.30pm at KGS against Hitra.

The county’s women’s side are on at 7pm against Maltese opposition in the form of Gozo.

Golf

The golfers begin the first of four rounds, the men in Stromness and the ladies in Kirkwall, with staggered tee-off times.

Lee Findlay, Steven Rendall, Michael Schinkel and Steven Walls are the home favourites, while Shona Slater, Nicola Sutherland, Shona Croy and Michelle Clouston are in for the ladies.

Gymnastics

Orkney’s young gymnasts will also take part in their first ever official Island Games competition at Stromness Academy.

Zoe Adamson, Georgie Edwards, Aneisha Rendall0-Welsh, Ana Scott and Jess Tulloch are in action.

Bowls

The single and pairs competition will continue at Brandyquoy, with Orkney bowlers doing well.

Sailing

Round two of the sailing will begin, with Andrew Leslie, Kyle Brown, Kavan Kynoch and Joshua Brown on the water.

Squash

Finlay Scott and Adam Bews will play in the quarter-finals of the men’s singles, both at 11.15am.

Amy Walker and Aimee Drever will also be in action in placing play-off matches.

Swimming

Orkney’s swimmers get their campaigns under way with a multitude of heats in the morning before finals in the evening.

A full schedule can be found here.

There are also a multitude of livestreams here.

