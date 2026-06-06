Wartime wall hanging to go on display

An impressive wall hanging has been created, commemorating Orkney’s wartime past.

The work, which includes fabric recovered from a parachute, will soon be on show at the HMS Tern fire station.

The project by the Anchor Group in Stromness was originally part of a wider effort to bring a poignant art display to Orkney.

The idea began when Terry Thornhill saw the Standing with Giants exhibition being installed at Fort Nelson last year.

The exhibition depicts all of the British personnel killed on June 6, 1944.

That set him on a path to explore whether some of the silhouettes of the servicemen who died during D-Day could be brought to Orkney.

From last October, Mr Thornhill, from Dounby, worked with the Birsay Heritage Trust in the hope of bringing the display to HMS Tern, which served as a naval air station from 1941, before being mothballed after the war.

“Lots of local businesses supported the project and were disappointed when we didn’t get the funding,” Mr Thornhill, an artist, said.

By this time, Mr Thornhill had already approached the Anchor Group about the wall hanging. Based at Stromness Library, the craft group meet on a regular basis.

Mr Thornhill was delighted to see them continue with their creation, even if the giants themselves won’t be coming to Orkney.

“I think the ladies have done a marvellous job,” Mr Thornhill said.

He continued: “Everyone’s come together. They’ve done a lot of work on that project and I think it’s going to be nice when it’s up at the Tern.”

The wall hanging has been framed by John Bailey, a volunteer at HMS Tern, with perspex from the Glass Shop.

When visitors to the Twatt air base see the work, Mr Thornhill hopes it will make people think about the “very humbling” subject.

Meanwhile, Birsay Heritage Trust, the Dounby Guides, Brownies and Rainbows have been replanting a flowered area and have painted stones which are on show at HMS Tern.

Kirsteen Hine organised the work of the young people, with Wellpark Garden Centre supplying the plants, Isbister Bros providing the compost, and Sea Gear Supplies donating some chain to bring the central anchor of the display to lie.

Orkney Men’s Shed were also on hand, creating a commemorative 3D plaque for the garden space.

Tesco community champion Paula Clarke provided goodies and drinks for the children, with Lindsay and Nick from HMS Tern helping on the evening.