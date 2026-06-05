NHS Orkney appoint new chief executive

NHS Orkney has appointed a new chief executive, in the second major appointment in as little as 24 hours.

Dave Harris, current director of people and culture (HR) at NHS Orkney, will become the substantive chief executive when interim chief executive James Goodyear leaves the organisation later this year.

The announcement follows on from Davie Campbell’s appointment as chairman of the health board.

Mr Harris said: “It’s a real honour to be appointed chief executive of NHS Orkney, having seen first-hand what a special community we have here.

“I am committed to leading this organisation with compassion and honesty and, while I understand there are challenges ahead for the NHS, together with our incredible staff across NHS Orkney, we will continue to serve and work with our community to ensure everyone in Orkney is supported to live healthier lives and access excellent care when they need it.”

Mr Campbell, board chairman, said: “I am delighted to welcome Dave into the role of chief executive, being able to appoint someone who is already familiar with our processes and systems both in NHS Scotland and NHS Orkney is a real benefit to the organisation and I look forward to working more closely with Dave.”

Mr Harris joined the health board in 2025 after relocating to Orkney, since his move he has embedded himself into NHS Orkney, becoming a familiar face to many.

This announcement puts the health board in a stronger position with both a substantive chief executive and chairman in place.