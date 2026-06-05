NHSO confirms new chairman

Davie Campbell has been confirmed as the new chairman of NHS Orkney’s board.

The £56,472 a year role is part-time, with a commitment of three days a week.

Mr Campbell has served as the interim post-holder since the departure of Meghan McEwen in September.

He has been a non-executive member of the health board for eight years, and has had a particular focus within finance and audit.

Announcing his appointment, the Scottish Government, shared hopes that Mr Campbell will bring his strong understanding of Orkney, as well as his background as a community consultant for capital projects to the role.