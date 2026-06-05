Procurement for £850m ten-year ferry contract begins

The procurement of the next contract to operate the Northern Isles Ferry Services (NIFS4) is under way, following publication of the contract notice.

The NIFS4 contract is estimated to see around £850 million invested in the ferry services over a ten-year period.

The next contract will include the operation of two freight-flex vessels for the Aberdeen to Kirkwall/Lerwick route by early 2029, with new RoPax vessels also expected to be delivered within the life of the contract.

Development of the detailed requirements of the contract will be informed by the views of stakeholders, operational feasibility, wider transport policy objectives and affordability.

Following a pre-qualification phase the NIFS4 tender documents will be issued to bidders later this year, with the new contract set to commence on June 30, 2028.

Cabinet secretary for economy, tourism and transport Stephen Flynn said: “The Northern Isles Ferry Services play a vital role for the communities of Orkney and Shetland, and the Scottish Government remains committed to delivering reliable and robust ferry links for those who depend on them.