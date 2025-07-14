featured news

A fantastic five from Team Orkney on remarkable day of success

July 14, 2025 at 10:46 pm

Euphoria was unleashed as Orkney enjoyed a majestic Monday of magnificent medals.

No less than five medals were won on a glorious evening in Kirkwall — four in athletics and one in swimming, as Orkney’s athletes put on a show to remember.

Orkney now sits sixth in the medal table with two golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

Taylah Paterson became the fastest woman in the Island Games, landing the one medal she craved more than any other — a gold in the 100m.

Emily McArthur ripped up the track to win silver in the 400m, the same colour of medal Calum Elder won in the shot-putt.

Past medallist Thora Cant marked her Island Games return after a ten-year absence by being back in among the medals, winning a bronze in the javelin.

And not to be outdone, Orkney swimmer Eve Wood went all out in the 100m butterfly to land a bronze medal.

On a remarkable day of achievement for Orkney sport, squash player Finlay Scott is also guaranteed at least a silver after reaching the final of the men’s singles final.

Orkney’s bowlers also have medal hopes in all disciplines, with the men’s pairs of Mark Causer and Greg Rendall guaranteed at least a silver.

Away from the medals, there was a host of sterling performances on day two of the Orkney Island Games.

Orkney’s badminton side achieved their best ever team performance, beating Guernsey to finish fifth.

Orkney’s golfers got under way in Kirkwall and Stromness in difficult conditions but they performed admirably.

Shona Croy sits one shot off the lead with 77, and Michael Schinkel is four off the first-round leader, Darryl Callister from the Isle of Man, who shot a 65 in Stromness.

The cyclists got their Island Games in motion also with the hosting of the time trials in the West Mainland.

Orkney’s male footballers overcame a stubborn Hitra side 3-2, while the ladies were determined and resolute against Gozo, losing out by two goals to nil.

Orkney’s archers also completed their recurve and compound events.

And there was a small slice of history in Stromness as Orkney’s gymnasts competed at an official International Island Games for the first time.

