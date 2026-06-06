Day one at the Junior Inter-County

A day of dramatic results ended with Orkney taking a 20 point lead over their rivals Shetland in the race for the Stewart Cup and Junior Inter-County glory.

From the moment Alfie Price dived in to the Stromness pool and set a new Junior Inter-County butterfly record in the very first race, the atmosphere was electric.

With Price and Eve Wood, two of the strongest swimmers in the north of Scotland, Orkney were always expected to pick up a clutch of first places.

But with two points for a win, 1.5 for a second, one for a third and 0.5 for fourth, teams need first and seconds or thirds to pull ahead of their rivals.

This is where Orkney excelled, Magnus Kirpatrick, Craig Burton, Tamsin Blowfield and Erin Foubister, played their part brilliantly and racked up the points for Orkney.

Credit also goes to Ella Poke, who at only 11 years-old, put in hopefully the first of many strong performances for Orkney.

With six new Junior Inter-County records (four for Price, and one a piece for Wood and Nathan Smith) the swimming was a fantastic start, and put Orkney in to a 17 point lead.

It may have been 55 years since the event was last held in Stromness, but the pool will now forever be etched into the memory of these young athletes and fans.

Pamela Robertson presents Shetland captain Erin Spence with the trophy for the netball section of the Junior Inter-County competition.

It was a different story when a talented and young Orkney side faced a slick and formidable Shetland one on the netball court at Picky in the afternoon.

In netball Orkney are a team in transition; the likes of and Rosa Leonard, Hollie Cromarty and Annie Ewing put in credible performances and will no doubt star for years to come, while older heads like Zara Macleod and Molly Tulloch lead well.

However, the movement, passing and shooting accuracy of the Shetland players saw them run up the score.

A battling performance, with the home side never giving up, saw them fight to keep the score down.

It ended 29-46, a difference of 17 points which made the over all Junior Inter-County score to a tie on 86 each.

That left it to Orkney’s boys to hit a repeat of their memorable victory in Shetland last year.

And that is exactly what they did.

A tense start saw Shetland begin well, but Orkney grew to dominate resulting in Alfie Macnamara crossing for Zander Baillie to head home. The reds spurned more chances in the first half and were unucky not to go in at half time with a bigger lead.

That would come.

Baillie added another with another header, then a mazy run from Macnamara saw him score before captain Baillie competed his hat-trick. The final score was a repeat of last years match in Lerwick and sees Orkney go in to the final day with a 20 point lead, 106 – 86.

The victorious Orkney Football team, who’s 4-0 win give the home side the advantage in the 2026 Junior Inter-County competition.

Sunday begins at 11am with the hockey at Picky followed by the final event — the athletics, also at Picky, which take place at 1.30pm.

After a day of twists and turns there is sure to be a few more before the fate of the Stewart Cup is decided.