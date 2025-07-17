Woman arrested in connection with Kirkwall ‘disturbance’

featured news

July 17, 2025 at 3:55 pm

A woman has been arrested following reports of a disturbance on Whitechapel Lane in Kirkwall.

Police were called this morning to the incident at the lane next to Empire Chinese Restaurant.

Officers say that investigation are ongoing following the arrest of the 24-year-old woman.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 7.40am Thursday, July 17, 2025 we were called to a report of a disturbance in Whitechapel, Kirkwall, Orkney.

“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

“A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

