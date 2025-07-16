featured news

Nine sports to excite fans on day four of Island Games

July 16, 2025 at 9:22 am

Day four beckons for Orkney’s Island Games with another day of sunshine in store for the thousands of athletes and spectators.

Orkney’s athletes will represent the county in nine sports on Wednesday.

The county are sitting fifth in the medal table after three glorious days of competition, with Orkney athletes gathering five golds, five silvers and four bronzes.

This morning will see the cyclists compete in the road race in the West Mainland.

The route is circular, 47 miles for the women, and 61.5 miles for the men, and will see a significant road closure.

The road closure map can be found here.

Archery will continue today at Picky, with head-to-head knockout competition.

The athletics begins at 5pm, and the focus will firmly be on the women’s 200m where Taylah Paterson and Abi Coltherd will take to the starting blocks.

Yvonne Rendall will compete in the women’s shot-putt, and Alistair Mackenzie and Ewan Foubister, and Emily McArthur and Ava Luke will run in the 800m heats.

Anna Tait, fresh from winning a 1,500m bronze last night, is scheduled to run in the 5,000m final, as is Lillie Giggle-Bain.

In badminton, Matthew Reid, Andrew Reid, Jody Groundwater, Gemma Foulis and Shannon Leslie will all play in the last 16 of the singles competitions.

In the women’s doubles, Jody Groundwater and Rebecca Reid will play Shetland’s Chloe Hitchin and Shona Mackay.

On the golf courses, Michael Schinkel, Steven Rendall, Lee Findlay and Steven Walls will take to the Stromness course.

Shona Croy, Nicola Sutherland, Michelle Clouston and Shona Slater will be in Kirkwall for round three.

In bowls, the men’s triples get under way, and sailing continues at the Hatston slip.

On the squash courts, Adam Stanger and Adam Bews have already got their doubles campaign under way,

And in the swimming pool, once again Orkney’s swimmers will take to the water, with prelims in the morning between 10am-1pm, and finals from 6pm.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...