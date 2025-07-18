featured news

A final glorious day at the Orkney Island Games

July 18, 2025 at 9:00 am

The final day of the International Island Games is here — and Orkney’s athletes will be going all out to give a glorious week a glorious conclusion.

There will be significant road closures in and around Kirkwall town centre with the half-marathon and cycling criterium event.

The men’s half-marathon event starts at 9am and women’s at 9.10am, following a route which starts and finishes at the Picky track, and includes the A965 up to Sunnybank Road, Old Finstown Road and Glaitness Road.

David Grant, Magnus Harrold and Craig Moar are Orkney’s men, and Emma Coffey, Aly Kemp and Katie Cubbon are the county’s women.

Ava Luke and Emily McArthur will compete in the 800m women’s final, which begins at 1.25pm.

Orkney male and female teams are also in the 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m relay finals from 1.45pm.

The badminton finals will take place in the singles and doubles competitions — no Orkney representation there.

The cycling criterium event around the town centre of Kirkwall is set to be a real show for spectators as bikers race around the course at high-speed.

The cyclists will follow a circular route from Junction Road including Union Street, Watergate, and Castle Street.

The women starts at 1pm, and Alison Leitch, Claire Rendall, Anna Livsey, Olga Tierney and Kirsty Watson are due to take the start line.

At 2.30pm, the men will start and Erik Bews, Roger Hall, Tom Lynch, Neil Moss and Chris Petrie are currently scheduled to compete.

The men’s and ladies football finals will take place today.

The ladies bronze medal match begins at 11am at the KGS 2 pitch before Isle of Man and Bermuda compete for the gold at 12pm at the KGS showcase pitch.

At the same venues, Isle of Man and Jersey will compete for the bronze medal in the men at 2.30pm.

At 3.30pm, Ynys Mon and Bermuda take to the field for the gold medal match on the showcase pitch.

The men’s and women’s FIG finals in the gymnastic hall will take place in Stromness.

And Orkney’s squash players will round off their team event, which may end with a medal yet.

At 8pm, the closing ceremony will take place which is not open to the public, marking the end of the 20th Orkney International Island Games.

