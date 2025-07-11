featured news

Break-ins night after night at old Balfour Hospital

July 11, 2025 at 3:14 pm

A four-night spate of break-ins at the old Balfour Hospital has prompted an upgrade in security by NHS Orkney.

“In the last four days, sadly there have been break-ins every night at the old Balfour site,” said chief executive Laura Skaife-Knight on Friday.

“The damage being caused is putting those breaking in at risk and is unsafe.

“We have reported each of these incidents to Police Scotland and thank our local officers for their assistance as we continue to make the site as secure as possible.

“We have increased security, including additional patrolling and added more CCTV cameras.

“We ask our community to stay safe and if you see anything suspicious, to call Police Scotland on 101. In an emergency, always call 999.”

