OIC boss on a ‘period of special leave’

The chief executive of Orkney Islands Council (OIC) is now on a period of leave from the authority.

During Oliver Reid’s time away from OIC, interim measures are to be put in place to run the council.

A spokesman for the authority said: “The council can confirm that the chief executive, Oliver Reid, is on a period of special leave. Interim acting up arrangements are in place.”

OIC has not yet responded when asked about the reasons for the leave being taken, or about when Mr Reid is expected back.

In his absence, the corporate directors of OIC are going to take on the role of chief executive on monthly rotational basis for as long as required.