‘Regular patrols’ target Stromness anti-social behaviour

Orkney’s top cop has defended the force’s cover of Stromness, insisting officers stage regular patrols in the town.

Area commander Scott Robertson was irked by a recent social media post which claimed that police “are never seen in Stromness.”

Speaking during last week’s meeting of the police and fire sub-committee, he sought to correct the record as he presented the 2025/26 report on its activities in the county.

“I was really quite disappointed to read that comment on social media as we have been over in Stromness targeting anti-social behaviour with regular patrols.

“It’s keeping a lid on it and it’s helping curtail anti-social behaviour as we’re there on multiple occasions on a daily/weekly basis.”

The latest stats showed there has been a spike in individuals charged with threatening or abusive behaviour.

The number rose to 49 from 38 in 2024/25, representing a jump of 19.5 per cent on the five year average.

There were nine more assaults against the five-year average but the total of 85 was unchanged from the previous year.

Chief Inspector Robertson said: “Offences involving anti-social behaviour, disorder and violence are up on the five-year average and more than last year.

“While the numbers are still low, they are still a bit disappointing as they are on an upward spiral.”

When the chief inspector was appointed in January 2023, he prioritised making the county’s roads safer and pursuing drug dealers.

Once again, the stats reflect the extra resources he has committed to road patrols.

Overall, there were 407 road traffic offences, 94 more than 2024/25 and a jump of 30 per cent on the five-year average.

The total included 137 for unlawful use of vehicles; 112 for speeding; and 34 for driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. There were 22 cases of careless driving and six of dangerous driving.

Councillor Dawson remarked: “It’s very encouraging to see the level of pro-activity on the part of officers, particularly on road safety.”

The returns on the force’s purge on drug dealers were less encouraging.

Just one case was recorded in 2025/25, ten fewer than last year and three less than the five-year average.

Chief Inspector Robertson said: “It is particularly disappointing and I’m taking steps to change that.

“I’m scratching my head and thinking of a reason why that would be.

“It’s probably a little bit related to some of the recoveries we get at our ports and our post offices, that are directly linked to us having a drugs dog here.”

He welcomed the recruitment of a second drugs dog handler.

The chief inspector said that the force remains reliant on the intelligence it gets and urged members of the public to help combat the circulation of illegal drugs on Orkney.

On a positive front, he said his force is currently working at full complement.

While he said it has a policy of not publicising exact numbers operating at any one time, for security reasons, he said it currently has no vacancies.

One officer recently joined, another is to start later in the summer while another is to join soon on a six-month secondment.

“In terms of resources, the picture is as healthy as it gets,” said the area commander.