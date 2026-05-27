In this week’s The Orcadian

There has been cause for celebration at The Orcadian this week after picking up two prestigious gongs at the Scottish Press Awards.

To celebrate the win, this week’s edition will offer a special one-off voucher as gesture of gratitude to our dear readers and customers for their loyalty.

Pick up an edition to find out more.

Also in the news this week, Orkney Islands Council has been thrown into turmoil with the surprise announcement that its chief executive is on “special leave.”

OIC is refusing to comment on the reasons for Oliver Reid’s period of absence, or how long he will be absent from the corridors of School Place.

Inside the newspaper, there are five pages of reviews and photographs from the 43rd Orkney Folk Festival.

Also in The Orcadian this week:

EXCLUSIVE: New ownership for Stromness Hotel?

‘Legal process’ launched against Papa Stronsay monks.

Timmy Mallett goes Wacaday for Orkney.

Lighthouse cottage raffle a ‘win-win’

Hoy boys hit top gear for charity challenge.

‘Absolutely’ an appetite for fixed links, says OIC leader.

Orphir pupils lead the way in local dialect.

Grainbank housing plans spark backlash.

A warm welcome for Tomb of the Eagles open day.

Suspected dog attack ‘very distressing.’

Sprinter sets sights on Commonwealth Games

For all this and more, pick up a copy of this week’s The Orcadian, available online now and in shops this afternoon.